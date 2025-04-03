Hxro Reaches One Day Volume of $613.75 (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Hxro has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $613.75 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded 40.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,385,617 tokens. The official message board for Hxro is blog.hxro.com. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @hxronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.com.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

