Hut 8 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 30,017 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 76% compared to the typical volume of 17,046 call options.
HUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Hut 8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Shares of HUT stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. Hut 8 has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.
Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.
