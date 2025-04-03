Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 27,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity at Hurco Companies

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 3,395 shares of Hurco Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $76,794.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 775,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,543,664.84. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,905 shares of company stock valued at $319,226 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hurco Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.85% of Hurco Companies worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hurco Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HURC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,424. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $100.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

