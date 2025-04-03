Huntington National Bank Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 309,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34,203 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,135,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,692,000 after purchasing an additional 823,803 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 232,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,878,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

