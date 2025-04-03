Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,050,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,841,000 after acquiring an additional 145,134 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 655,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $11,367,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,202.64. This trade represents a 63.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $1,673,221.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,096.95. This trade represents a 25.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,397 shares of company stock worth $15,694,684. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $243.72 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.17 and a 12 month high of $245.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.41. The stock has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

