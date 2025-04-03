Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after buying an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after acquiring an additional 154,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,912,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,112,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,502,000 after acquiring an additional 69,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,912,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,603,000 after acquiring an additional 56,140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $173.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $275.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

