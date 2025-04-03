Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Holdings Boosted by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,225,627 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,847 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Hudbay Minerals worth $34,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 66,380 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 63,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 354,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 132,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 0.1 %

HBM stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.72. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

