Huber Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Huber Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,252 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of AES by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 332,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 133,308 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in AES by 5,143.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 76,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 75,509 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $2,375,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AES by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE AES opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $22.21.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Barclays decreased their target price on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AES in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

