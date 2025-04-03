Huber Capital Management LLC Sells 30,215 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Huber Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 30,215 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG accounts for 4.4% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Huber Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Golar LNG worth $22,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

GLNG opened at $37.10 on Thursday. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $44.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 265.02 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLNG. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

