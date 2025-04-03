Huber Capital Management LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Huber Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,835 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,538,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $584,139,000 after purchasing an additional 908,271 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,124,538 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $30,576,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.7 %

HAL opened at $25.73 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,646.04. This trade represents a 26.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Griffin Securities lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

