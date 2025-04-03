Huber Capital Management LLC Sells 10,561 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Huber Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $62,004,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,842,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,258,000 after purchasing an additional 952,214 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,553,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,913,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after purchasing an additional 572,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,464,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.45%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,587.20. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

