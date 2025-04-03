Huber Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Huber Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,375,828,000 after purchasing an additional 161,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,748,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,713,956,000 after buying an additional 89,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,830,000 after acquiring an additional 99,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $544,937,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,486 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $264.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.11 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.79.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

