Huber Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Huber Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC owned about 1.92% of C&F Financial worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the fourth quarter worth $5,344,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in C&F Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in C&F Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,598,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
C&F Financial Trading Up 2.5 %
C&F Financial stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. C&F Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $221.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64.
C&F Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.
Insider Buying and Selling at C&F Financial
In other C&F Financial news, CEO Mark A. Fox sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $83,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,005 shares in the company, valued at $891,405. This represents a 8.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About C&F Financial
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
