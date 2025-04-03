Huber Capital Management LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

