HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,525 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.70% of HP worth $825,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 16,796 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in HP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of HP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,265 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $39.80.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

