HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $104.36 and last traded at $104.95, with a volume of 41008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.27.

HOYA Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.94. HOYA had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 21.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HOYA Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

