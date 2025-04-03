Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Short Interest Update

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the February 28th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

NYSE HHH traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.68. 76,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,508. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.52.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $983.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.18 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,661,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after acquiring an additional 269,402 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 813,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,551,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,057,000 after purchasing an additional 209,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

