Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Short Interest Update

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the February 28th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
NYSE HHH traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.68. 76,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,508. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.52.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $983.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.18 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
