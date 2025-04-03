Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Sells $136,800.00 in Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,835.20. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.67%.

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $102,598,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 496.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,185,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,562,000 after buying an additional 1,819,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,053,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,408,000 after buying an additional 1,690,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,926,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,810,000 after buying an additional 1,175,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hormel Foods by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,374,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

