Horizen (ZEN) Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $124.89 million and $6.43 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $7.83 or 0.00009606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00046276 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000663 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,949,850 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

