Hoppy (HOPPY) Trading 22% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Hoppy has a total market cap of $8.67 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoppy token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hoppy has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hoppy

Hoppy’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20. The official website for Hoppy is hoppy.vip.

Buying and Selling Hoppy

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.00002025 USD and is down -9.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,690,949.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoppy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoppy using one of the exchanges listed above.

