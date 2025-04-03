Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Allen Wealth Management LLC

Allen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Honda Motor comprises 1.1% of Allen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HMC shares. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Honda Motor Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.57. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $37.34.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

