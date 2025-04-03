Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.92 ($2.73) and traded as high as GBX 274.39 ($3.56). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 264.50 ($3.43), with a volume of 2,261,870 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.70) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.51) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.73) to GBX 200 ($2.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 273 ($3.54).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

Hochschild Mining Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 206.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 210.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 85.32%.

About Hochschild Mining

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.