HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 347 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,330,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,218,000 after purchasing an additional 245,731 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $828,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 129.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 21,957 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 39,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $2,208,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,716.28. The trade was a 38.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. The trade was a 32.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.94.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.1 %

BJ opened at $115.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.54. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.81 and a fifty-two week high of $118.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

