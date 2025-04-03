HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 203 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 240,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Argus set a $148.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.14.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $138.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $139.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

