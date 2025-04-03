HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $427,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,945 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,937,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $664,056,000 after buying an additional 214,136 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,643,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $594,455,000 after purchasing an additional 710,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,367,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,851,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,825,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $219,716,000 after purchasing an additional 91,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $141.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average of $77.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

