HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $492,000 Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in APi Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Insider Activity at APi Group

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares in the company, valued at $39,724,327.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APG. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APi Group

APi Group Stock Up 1.2 %

APG stock opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $41.31.

APi Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.