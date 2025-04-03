HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.68. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.89%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.