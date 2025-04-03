HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 252 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Nordson by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Nordson by 695.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Nordson by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $203.35 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $196.83 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Baird R W downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.20.

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total value of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,286.13. This trade represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

