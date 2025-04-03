Highland Global Allocation Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.
Highland Global Allocation Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance
HGLB opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
