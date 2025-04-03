Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 213,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

HFRO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.14. 236,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFRO. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

