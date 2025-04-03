Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Sells 300,000 Shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan sold 300,000 shares of Alset stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,253,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,521.12. The trade was a 19.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alset alerts:

On Wednesday, February 12th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 20,244 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $21,661.08.

On Thursday, February 6th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 141,060 shares of Alset stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $139,649.40.

On Monday, January 27th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 100,000 shares of Alset stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 50,000 shares of Alset stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00.

Alset Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ AEI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,282. Alset Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

About Alset

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 299.22% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. The business had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.