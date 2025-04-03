Helix Partners Management LP Makes New Investment in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Helix Partners Management LP bought a new stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. iHeartMedia comprises approximately 0.2% of Helix Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Helix Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of iHeartMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at $78,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

iHeartMedia stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,617,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,797.56. The trade was a 2.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,241,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,786,222.40. This trade represents a 4.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

