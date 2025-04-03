Helix Partners Management LP Makes New Investment in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Helix Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,246,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,426,000. Cipher Mining comprises approximately 1.8% of Helix Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Helix Partners Management LP owned about 0.65% of Cipher Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,919,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 783,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 47.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 31,815 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CIFR opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $974.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CIFR. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

