Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.03 and last traded at $46.94, with a volume of 120884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HELE. UBS Group reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 12.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $530.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

