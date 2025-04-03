Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 55,842 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,842 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of CommScope worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COMM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 99,238 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,752,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,542,000 after acquiring an additional 694,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of COMM opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

