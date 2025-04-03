Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 3,614 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $2,018,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 5,624.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 321,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,385,000 after acquiring an additional 316,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,158,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.26.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $90.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.97. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $164.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

