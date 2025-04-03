Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,512 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,194,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $440,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 55,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CSL opened at $347.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $321.93 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

