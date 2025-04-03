Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CL King upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:UNFI opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.56. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $34.76.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

