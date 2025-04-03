Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 22,598 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 223.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,702 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,598 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $275,632.18. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,580.58. The trade was a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fulton Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.86%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.