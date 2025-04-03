Head to Head Survey: New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL) vs. BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG)

New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL – Get Free Report) and BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New York Health Care and BrightSpring Health Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get New York Health Care alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BrightSpring Health Services $11.27 billion 0.28 -$154.60 million ($0.12) -148.17

New York Health Care has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrightSpring Health Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A BrightSpring Health Services -0.38% 4.16% 0.99%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares New York Health Care and BrightSpring Health Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for New York Health Care and BrightSpring Health Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Health Care 0 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSpring Health Services 0 1 9 0 2.90

BrightSpring Health Services has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.86%. Given BrightSpring Health Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BrightSpring Health Services is more favorable than New York Health Care.

Risk and Volatility

New York Health Care has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSpring Health Services has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BrightSpring Health Services beats New York Health Care on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Health Care

(Get Free Report)

New York Health Care, Inc. operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services. It also provides insurance services. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Valley Stream, New York.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations. It serves patients through clinical providers and pharmacists. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Parent Holdings Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. in May 2021. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.