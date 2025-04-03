HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.83. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 35,714,284 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $24,999,998.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,313,559 shares in the company, valued at $34,519,491.30. The trade was a 262.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,621 shares of company stock worth $10,595. Corporate insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,345,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 337,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 226,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 294,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 77,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

