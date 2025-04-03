HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX)

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LAVA Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

LVTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LAVA Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $1.27 on Monday. LAVA Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.48.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LAVA Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sanofi bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,825,000.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

