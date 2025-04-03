HC Wainwright Forecasts Kodiak Sciences Q2 Earnings

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Kodiak Sciences in a report released on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield forecasts that the company will earn ($0.99) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.63) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.10) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.06.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Kodiak Sciences Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of KOD opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $140.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1,501.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 220.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

