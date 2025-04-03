HashAI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $19.47 Million (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, HashAI has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. One HashAI token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HashAI has a total market cap of $19.47 million and $175,239.60 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HashAI

HashAI’s genesis date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai. HashAI’s official website is hashai.co.uk. HashAI’s official message board is www.tiktok.com/@officialhashai.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00024294 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $194,457.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

