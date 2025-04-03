Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 24,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $41.61.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,452 shares of company stock worth $2,831,679 over the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

