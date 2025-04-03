Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 533,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.48. 427,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.28. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $108.34 and a 1-year high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on HLNE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 252.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

