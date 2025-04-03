Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,306 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Hamilton Lane worth $38,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 102.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 23,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $155.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.28. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.34 and a 1 year high of $203.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 36.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.71.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

