GYEN Self Reported Market Cap Hits $14.28 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. GYEN has a market cap of $14.28 million and $38,523.54 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 2,098,780,833 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

