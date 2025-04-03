Guidance Point Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,463.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,863,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,734 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after purchasing an additional 363,541 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 905,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,984,000 after purchasing an additional 340,035 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,617,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCZ opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96.

