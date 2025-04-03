Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires 582 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 33,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,692,000. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,608,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $91.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

